Afghan national caught trying to travel with fake passport to Canada
ISLAMABAD: An Afghan national was caught by Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) vigilance team while traveling to Canada on fake passport from Islamabad airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.
As per details, Afghan national named Mirzada was trying to travel to Canada via PIA’s flight no PK-781. He was asked to show his documents by the PIA vigilance team upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents.
The travel documents provided by Mirzada were proved fake by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.
He was handed over to the FIA’s immigration wing for further probe into the matter.
