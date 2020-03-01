Afghan peace deal testifies PM Imran Khan’s stance: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Afghan peace deal has testified the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In a tweet on Sunday special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been suggesting that dialogue is the only way forward of the Afghan issue.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan’s role in peace process deserves to be written in letters of gold.

#AfghanPeaceDeal testifies what @ImranKhanPTI always said, that dialogue is the only way forward. Afghans suffered due to war & deserve stability. Peace in Afghanistan is imperative to stability in region. Pak role in peace process deserves to be written in letters of gold. pic.twitter.com/x63GkQwbfI — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 1, 2020

She said Afghans suffered due to war and deserve stability, adding that peace in Afghanistan is imperative for the stability of the whole region.

Following successful dialogues, the United States and the Afghan Taliban yesterday, signed the peace deal, marking an end to the 18-year-war in Afghanistan.

Read More: US, Afghan Taliban ink historic peace deal

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the agreement as representatives from each side.

According to a joint declaration released minutes before the deal was signed, the US and NATO troops will withdraw from Afghanistan within 14 months.

Read More: ‘Start of a peace & reconciliation process’: PM Imran…

The United States will reduce the number of US military forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and implement other commitments in the US-Taliban agreement within 135 days of the announcement of this joint declaration and the US-Taliban agreement.

It added that the Afghan government will engage with the United Nations Security Council to remove Taliban members from sanctions list by May 29.

Comments

comments