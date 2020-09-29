Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the latter expressed his best wishes for the success of the Afghan peace talks, ARY NEWS reported.

“Abdullah Abdullah’s visit will open new avenues in relationship between the two countries,” said Imran Khan during the meeting.

He further reiterated his call for proceeding with the political solution of the Afghan issue and said that there was no military solution to the issue. “I am happy that the international community acknowledged our stance for peace besides also admitting role of Pakistan in the Afghan peace talks,” he said.

Imran Khan termed the peace accord between United States (US) and Taliban as a major achievement and hoped that now the Afghan leaders would work jointly for a political solution of the issues.

While lauding the launch of intra-Afghan talks on September 12, the prime minister hoped that the leadership would take advantage of the historic development.

“Afghan parties had to work for ceasefire and decline in violence,” he said adding that Pakistan would support any agreement reached by the warring Afghan parties.

PM Imran Khan said that after success of the peace talks, Pakistan would also extend economic support towards Afghanistan as both countries have the opportunity to expand their bilateral trade manifold.

He further said that he awaits an invitation from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to visit the neighbouring country.

