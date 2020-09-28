Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, arrived in Islamabad on Monday morning on a three-day visit.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood received the Afghan peace negotiator upon arrival at Nur Khan Airbase. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including prominent members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

During the visit, Dr. Abdullah will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi and will also meet with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other dignitaries.

He will deliver a key-note address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and also have interaction with the media. This is Dr. Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction. The visit of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will contribute to further strengthening amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.

