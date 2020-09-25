Imran Khan, Ashraf Ghani discuss Afghan peace process over telephone     

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani and discussed ways to improve the relationship between the two countries and the Afghan peace process, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued after the telephonic conversation, Imran Khan assured Ashraf Ghani of Pakistan’s complete and constant support for the Afghan peace process.

“Positive efforts have resulted in a peace accord between the United States and Taliban besides also beginning of the intra-Afghan talks,” he said.

The prime minister while lauding the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, stressed upon the need to invite all stakeholders within the neighbouring country for a peace accord and decline in violence.

“All Afghan stakeholders should grab this historic opportunity,” he said and added that the Afghan leadership should work jointly for a comprehensive political agreement.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 11, welcoming the momentous intra-Afghan peace talks to be held in Qatar starting Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his contentment in a statement.

“Finally, our combined efforts have brought forth the day,” PM Khan tweeted welcoming the inception of long-awaited talks. He added that it’s the day that the “Afghan people have been yearning for.”

He said that Afghanistan remained embattled with bloodshed and controversies for over 40 years. “For more than 40 years, Afghans have suffered from continued conflict and bloodshed,” and added that Pakistan has endured the fall-out which ensued “terrorism, loss of precious lives, and huge economic cost.”

