Afghan peace process must be protected from ‘spoilers’: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the Afghan peace process must be protected from the elements that are trying to disrupt it, ARY News reported.

Addressing a webinar through video link, FM Qureshi said that the positive momentum of the inter-Afghan dialogue must be maintained and this historic opportunity must not be missed.

He also underlined that world community should urge all parties to agree on ways to reduce violence that could lead to a ceasefire.

Appreciating the role of SCO in Afghan peace process, FM Qureshi urged the world community to prepare a roadmap for post-conflict reconstruction and economic development in Afghanistan, including a timetable for the return of Afghan refugees.

He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan is indispensable and very important for Pakistan.

“Afghanistan is not just the neighbor of Pakistan but we have historic relations based on faith and culture,” he added.

The ongoing peace process in Afghanistan offers hopes and optimism that the decades-long conflict will end, FM Qureshi said, adding that it also offers new prospects for lasting peace, economic development and regional connectivity.

Earlier on January 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government was spoiling the Afghan peace process.

In a statement, Qureshi had said that New Delhi was bent on destroying the regional peace, adding that it was sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

