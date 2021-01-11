India spoiling Afghan peace process: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government was spoiling the Afghan peace process, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Qureshi said that New Delhi was bent on destroying the regional peace, adding that it was sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

Pakistan has presented before the world community the irrefutable evidence about Indian terrorism, he added. He said, “We will continue to expose the true face of India before the world and in this regard, we are in contact with our friends at the level of the UN and Security Council.”

The foreign minister said that Pakistan will engage with the new US administration after the New US President Joe Biden takes the oath of office on 20th of this month.

Earlier on January 3, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that India was sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in Multan, FM Qureshi had said that New Delhi was sponsoring terrorism to create unrest and to destabilize Pakistan. He had maintained that they had exposed the nefarious designs of India by providing irrefutable evidence in the form of dossier to the international community.

Citing the report of Disinfo Lab of European Union, the foreign minister had said India was running fake websites and non-governmental organisations to defame Pakistan through baseless propaganda.

