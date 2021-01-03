India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Sunday said that India was sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Multan, FM Qureshi said that New Delhi was sponsoring terrorism to create unrest and to destabilize Pakistan.

He maintained that they have exposed the nefarious designs of India by providing irrefutable evidence in the form of dossier to the international community.

Citing the report of Disinfo Lab of European Union, the foreign minister said India was running fake websites and non-governmental organisations to defame Pakistan through baseless propaganda.

He urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Condemning the killing of 11 miners in Balochistan, FM Qureshi said the elements behind such incidents did not wish the country to move forward on the path of progress and development.

Read More: Ten coal miners killed in Machh shooting incident

Earlier today, the death toll in Machh shooting incident had reached to 10 as three more injured succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

According to earlier reports, seven miners had been killed and three injured in a firing incident at Geshtri in Machh area of Balochistan, according to the Levies sources.

