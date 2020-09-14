ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is arriving in Pakistan today to hold talks over the next phase of the Afghan peace process.

Sources said ambassador Khalilzad would hold meetings with the top political and military leadership in the country during his visit.

“He will discuss the next phase of the Afghan peace process,” they said adding that the ambassador would receive guidance from Pakistan regarding the reconciliation process.

Read More: FM Qureshi urges Afghan leaders to seize ‘historic’ opportunity as peace talks begin

On Sept 12, the Afghan government and Taliban had begun historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan

Abdullah Abdullah, the former chief executive for Afghanistan who is heading the peace process for Kabul, had called for an immediate ceasefire and highlighted the ongoing toll of the war, saying 12,000 civilians have been killed and another 15,000 wounded since the US and the Taliban signed a deal in February.

Read More: COAS Bajwa, US Centcom commander discuss Afghan Peace Process: ISPR

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Intra-Afghan negotiations video link, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said: “We meet today to mark a historic occasion when our Afghan brethren take a major step forward in their long quest for peace.”

He said Pakistan has walked along-side Afghanistan in every possible way, by encouraging a reduction in violence and by urging dialogue and negotiations. “Pakistan has fully facilitated the process that culminated in the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement in Doha on 29 February 2020 and has reached this juncture.”

Comments

comments