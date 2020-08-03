Afghan president telephones PM Imran, extends Eid greetings  

ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday made a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan and extended Eid greetings, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Imran highlighted the positive role of Islamabad in Afghan peace process and stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan looks forward to the next session of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity at the earliest.

PM Imran has expressed the hope that the current momentum of Afghan peace rocess will be further built to implement the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement in its entirety leading to Intra-Afghan negotiations at the earliest.

Expressed grief over the loss of precious lives due to COVID-19 in Afghanistan, PM Imran hoped that the country will overcome the pandemic soon.

Read More: FM Qureshi reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan

Earlier on July 1, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue to play its reconciliatory role in the establishment of durable peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who had called on him in Islamabad, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan was ready to cooperate with regional and international stakeholders for a peaceful political solution to the Afghan issue.

Comments

comments