FM Qureshi reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue to play its reconciliatory role in the establishment of durable peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who called on him in Islamabad today, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is ready to cooperate with regional and international stakeholders for a peaceful political solution to the Afghan issue.

He maintained that the development and progress of the whole region depend on the establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister warned that the Afghan peace process has entered into a crucial phase and we need to be cognizant of the elements that want to sabotage the peace efforts in Afghanistan.

On the occasion, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for the last forty years, adding that the international community should lend its hand in dignified repatriation of the refugees.

Ambassador Khalilzad while expressing sorrow over the terrorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange appreciated the timely action and exemplary valiance and bravery of security personnel.

Earlier on June 10, Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa had met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul and discussed current developments in the peace process.

According to the military’s media wing, matters relating to regional security, necessary steps to facilitate Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and facilitation of trade and connectivity had been discussed in the meeting.

