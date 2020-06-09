COAS Bajwa, Afghan president meet in Kabul, discuss peace process

KABUL: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul and discussed current developments in the peace process, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters relating to regional security, necessary steps to facilitate Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and facilitation of trade and connectivity were discussed in the meeting.

#COAS held one-on-one meetings with President @ashrafghani & Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation of #Afghanistan, @DrabdullahCE. COAS was accompanied by PM’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/649YPDeUJ4 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 9, 2020

“Both sides agreed dignified and time-bound return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan is key towards normalcy.”

The COAS was accompanied by PM’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq. During the visit, the Army chief held one-on-one meetings with Afghan President Ashrafghani and High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Chairman Dr Abdullah.

ISPR said that the Afghan president expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening Torkham and Chaman borders. He also thanked the prime minister for allowing Afghan transit goods.

