Khalilzad calls on COAS Bajwa, discusses Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and Afghan reconciliation process were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, “Our support towards peace process is a manifestation of our goodwill towards the cause.”

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region, read the statement.

Earlier on April 14, the United States (US) Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Resolute Support Mission Commander General Austin Scott Miller had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to a statement issued by the US embassy in Pakistan, matters of mutual interest, America’s ongoing efforts for sustainable peace in Afghanistan and other issues had been discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, the army chief had assured of continued cooperation for durable peace and stability in the neighbouring country and renewed the commitment to act to advance a political settlement to the conflict.

