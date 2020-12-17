PM Khan to meet Taliban delegation to discuss ongoing peace process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister is set to see tomorrow the Afghan Taliban delegation in the federal capital to deliberate over Afghanistan Peace Process progress, the sources have on Thursday told ARY News.

Meeting with Afghan Taliban delegation led by Mullah Baradar, which has arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit is set around the discussion of the long-sought restoration of political stability in the neighbouring country.

According to the sources, senior political and diplomatic huddle will attend the talks wherein the PM will brief the delegation with Pakistani role in the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations that commenced in Doha on September 12.

A delegation of the Taliban Political Commission (TPC), led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday on a three-day visit.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed the delegation at the Foreign Office. Later in a meeting, the two sides discussed progress in the intra-Afghan negotiations that commenced in Doha on September 12.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said the TPC delegation last visited Pakistan in August 2020.

