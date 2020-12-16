ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Taliban Political Commission (TPC), led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will be arriving in Pakistan today (Wednesday) on a three-day visit.

During the visit, the delegation will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to the Foreign Office.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said the TPC delegation last visited Pakistan in August 2020.

The visit of the Taliban Political Commission delegation is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020, he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

