COAS Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad discussed Afghan Reconciliation Process among other matters, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Monday.

According to ISPR, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller met with COAS at GHQ today.

Matters of mutual interest including the overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting.

The military’s media wing said that COAS Bajwa appreciated the role of Resolute Support Mission for peace and stability in Afghanistan and assured that Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region, added the ISPR.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zalmay Khalilzad, who had remained active in finalizing a historic deal between the United States and Afghan Taliban, is now working with Pakistan to make the intra-Afghan dialogue a success.

He had frequently visited the country and met with the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa for the purpose.

