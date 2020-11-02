RAWALPINDI: United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, both of them discussed the regional security situation and the Afghan peace process besides also discussing Pakistan-Afghan border management and measures needed for lasting peace in the neighboring war-torn country.

Zalmay Khalilzad lauded the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region during his meeting with COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zalmay Khalilzad, who had remained active in finalizing a historic deal between the United States and Afghan Taliban, is now working with Pakistan to make intra-Afghan dialogue a success.

He had frequently visited the country and met with the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa for the purpose.

In one such meeting US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, and commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on October 08.

Detailing the meeting, the ISPR, said that matters related to peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management, current developments in the Afghan peace process, and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan peace process, said ISPR.

