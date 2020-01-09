Afghan Transit Trade imports to be thoroughly monitored by Pakistan

KARACHI: Afghan Transit Trade will officially be monitored from February 1, announced the Directorate General (DG) of Transit Trade on Thursday, ARY News reported.

DG transit trade issued a statement on the matter detailing how the practice was carried out from Pakistan through to Afghanistan via ports and Wagah border.

All commodities meant for import to Afghanistan through Pakistan will henceforth be strictly and fully monitored.

An additional clause has been added on how the trade would be carried moving onwards, read the statement. It will now be mandatory to encase import materials in a container.

The mandate will not be enforced on the import of fruits and vegetables.

Automotive parts and cigarette imports have also been banned as items eligible for export and will be confiscated after February 1.

