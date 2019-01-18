After 18th Amendment, provincial govt responsible to provide water: Vawda

KARACHI: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday said following 18th Amendment, it was a provincial matter to supply water to people, ARY News reported.

“I request all the people of Pakistan to let the dams be built,” he said while addressing a public gathering in his constituency NA-249 to hear the grievances of people.

Acknowledging the existence of problems, Faisal Vawda said he was trying to work as much as possible to address those issues.

He said an MNA could not do anything without the help of the provincial government. He was coordinating with the Sindh government in this regard, he added.

“At least few works are being done, if not too many,” he said.

Earlier this week, the minister for water resources said apprised the National Assembly that Sindh was being provided its due share of water as per the 1991 water accord.

“Waiting for the report of the committee formed to look into Sindh’s claim of overlooking it from giving its due share of water,” he said.

Comments

comments