KARACHI: The lawyers completed cross examination of a prosecution witness in assets beyond income case against Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused were present in the accountability court during the hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented Muneer Ahmed, an employee of the FBR, as witness in the court. The witness recorded his statement and the counsels cross examined him.

The court summoned a witness from the election commission in the next hearing of the case, fixed on June 02.

Siraj Durrani has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion, which according to NAB are beyond his known sources of income.

The co-accused in the case included Durrani’s aides or people who have worked for him.

He was Sindh’s local government minister from 2008 to 2013 and then elected Sindh Assembly’s speaker in 2013, a position he holds to date.

The accountability court had indicted Agha Siraj in assets beyond income case in the hearing on May 06.

Durrani denied the charges against him. The court summoned witnesses in the case hearing on May 19 (today).

