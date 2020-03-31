Family of Agha Siraj gets exemption from court appearance

KARACHI: An accountability court on Tuesday exempted the family of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani from court appearance amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

As per details, wife, three daughters and the son of Agha Siraj file exemption plea from court appearance in assets case due to COVID-19 spread. “We cannot appear before the court due to critical situation after the virus outbreak.”

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 29 after accepting Durrani family’s plea.

On October 12, last year, the court had issued arrest warrants of family members of Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond means reference.

Background

Speaker Sindh Assembly had been nabbed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on February 20 in a case pertaining to assets beyond known income.

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

According to a NAB statement, three separate inquiries were initiated against Durrani.

One inquiry pertains to allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by the PPP leader, while the second pertains to illegal appointments of 352 on government posts.

