Court adjourns NAB hearing against Siraj Durrani till Dec 17

KARACHI: The investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday submitted report in accountability court in an ongoing investigation of assets beyond known sources of income against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, ARY News reported.

The NAB officer submitted a report on a court order in a previous hearing to separate Durrani’s wife, his son and daughters from the reference. The court had ordered authorities concerned to initiate proceedings for declaring the accused as fugitive.

Agha Siraj Durrani and co-accused were presented in the court during the hearing today.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until December 17.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has been in jail in a NAB reference about assets beyond known sources of income.

Talking to media Durrani said that he celebrated Sindh’s Culture Day in jail.

Replying a question Agha Siraj Durrani said that the party will decide about its stance over the matter of extension of the Army chief. “I am unaware about the matters outside the jail,” Durrani further said.

He also lauded the government of Sindh’s decision for revival of the student unions in educational institutions,” Shaheed Benazir was also supporting the role of students in politics,” he said.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party was emerged from the student unions,” he added.

Case against Durrani

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Agha Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

