Accountability court approves Durrani’s physical remand until March 1

KARACHI: An accountability court on Thursday approved the physical remand of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani until March 1.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Durrani before an accountability court here amid tight security.

Upon NAB’s request, the physical remand of the accused was granted for eight days until March 1.

Earlier today, on the orders of the accountability court administration, a heavy contingent of police took charge of the security of Karachi’s accountability court as the detained Sindh assembly speaker was transported to the court.

Officials of NAB’s Karachi division had arrested Agha Siraj Durrani from the federal capital on Wednesday.

Following the arrest, the NAB had produced the accused before an accountability court of Rawalpindi. The court had approved a transit remand of Durrani for three days.

The anti-graft watchdog had summoned the speaker multiple times for carrying out interrogation in the case, however, Durrani failed to comply with the order which led to his arrest.

Following the detention of the Sindh Assembly speaker, the NAB on Wednesday had also conducted a search raid at his residence in Karachi.

NAB officials accompanied by heavy contingents and Rangers cordoned off the residence of Agha Siraj Durrani and searched his house for above one hour.

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

According to a NAB statement, three separate inquiries were initiated against Durrani.

One inquiry pertains to allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by the PPP leader, while the second pertains to illegal appointments of 352 on government posts.

