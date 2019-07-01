KARACHI: A reference has formally been filed against the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in the Accountability Court pertaining to assets beyond means probe, ARY News reported.

Reference against Durrani has been approved for hearing striking down the Speaker Sindh Assembly’s councils request.

The decision on the case had been reserved on the previous hearing and would be announced today.

The hearing on the case was adjourned after Durrani entered the court premises earlier in the day.

The reference against the speaker was filed in an Accountability court seeking his imprisonment and resignation from the speaker’s post.

The arguments from both sides had ended in the last hearing after which the judgment on the case was reserved.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recently filed reference pertaining to assets beyond means of income against Agha Siraj Durrani and other.

The NAB named 20 persons including Agha Siraj as accused in the reference filed in an accountability court in Karachi after an inquiry, which continued for three months and 10 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Agha Siraj Durrani has been in jail on judicial remand.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of up to 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB executive board had approved the filing of a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond means case.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

