ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed has excused from representing the federation in Justice Qazi Faez Isa reference in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Monday.

During hearing of pleas related to Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the apex court, AGP Khalid Jawed said he had been expressing his view point on the reference and termed his representation of the federation as ‘injustice’.

“I cannot appear before the court in this reference due to conflict.”

He said Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman will appear before the court on his behalf and pleaded the court to accept his request and allow AAG to represent federation in the reference as he has been preparing.

To, this Justice Umar Atta Bandial said, we [judges] think that AAG can present his arguments before the court and granted more time for preparation.

The hearing of the case was also adjourned on the request of AGP Khalid Jawed.

Khan was appointed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government as the new Attorney General after Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from the office earlier on Thursday.

The Pakistan Bar Council had demanded Mansoor’s resignation over some comments he made regarding Supreme Court judges, for which he had been reprimanded by the court as well.

