Govt appoints Khalid Jawed as new attorney general

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday appointed Khalid Jawed Khan as new Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), ARY News reported.

The Ministry of Law issued a notification after President Arif Alvi approved a summary sent by Prime Minister’s House.

His appointment comes days after Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had resigned from his post citing demand of the same from Pakistan Bar Council as the reason behind the decision.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved his appointment and directed law ministry to send summary seeking Jawed’s appointment as new attorney general to the Presidency for the approval.

Speaking to ARY News, Anwar Mansoor Khan had confirmed that he has resigned and submitted his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

“I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the chairman, has demanded through its press release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan,” the resignation letter, available with ARY News reads.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Mirza Shehzad Akbar, however, said that Anwar Mansoor did not resign wilfully but was asked to do the same by the government.

Khalid Jawed Profile

Jawed is the son of ND Khan — a senior politician who also served as the law minister during the second government of PPP. He also held the post of attorney general previously during the tenure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

He enrolled as a high court advocate in 1991 and became an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2004..

Jawed obtained his LLB degree from London University, BCL (bachelor of civil law) degree from Oxford University, LLM from Harvard University and completed his bar-at-law from Lincoln’s Inn.

Khalid Jawed is a senior advocate who has appeared before the Supreme Court in a number of cases and also served as Advocate General for Sindh in 2013 as well as a member of the Privatisation Commission of Pakistan from 1995 to 1996.

