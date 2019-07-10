Promotion of agriculture, fisheries sectors top priority of govt: PM Imran

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that government was committed boosting the agriculture and fisheries sectors, ARY News reported.

Talking to various delegations representing agro-food, fisheries and pharma sectors in Karachi, the PM said the government was working over to resolve the issues of all sectors.

PM Khan said an agreement has been signed with China to promote fisheries industry in the country by utilising latest methods.

On the hand, a delegation of paint, steel and cement industries were also called on the premier at Governor House.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Finance advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, Federal Minister for Maritimes Ali Zaidi, Hammad Azhar and Water Resources minister Faisal Vawda were present during the meeting.

Earlier today, PM Khan vowed to resolve the problems of Karachi’s business community.

“Karachi’s business community is an important contributor in country’s overall economy”, he said while expressing his views during a one on one meeting with the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, soon after arriving in Karachi on a day-long visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged all stakeholders to come forward for the revival of the country’s economy.

He also briefed the premier about ongoing federal government funded development project in Sindh, especially in Karachi.

