PM Khan vows to address problems of Karachi’s business community

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said problems of Karachi’s business community will be addressed, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Karachi’s business community is an important contributor in country’s overall economy”, he said while expressing his views during a one on one meeting with the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, soon after arriving in Karachi on a day-long visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged all stakeholders to come forward for the revival of the country’s economy.

He also briefed the premier about ongoing federal government funded development project in Sindh, especially in Karachi.

To this, the premier said that the federal government will continue its support to ongoing development projects in Karachi and also issued directives for their timely completion.

In his day-long visit, the prime minister will meet and address the concerns of the business community.

He will meet with delegations of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Automotive Manufacturers Association during his visit.

Last week, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had called on PM Imran and briefed him about different development schemes, including K-4 project in the province.

During the meeting, the governor invited PM Imran to visit the metropolis city which he accepted and announced to arrive in Karachi on July 10 (today).

