MQM-P urges PM Imran to provide justice to Karachi  

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui here on Monday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide justice to Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a protest demonstration in Karachi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that landlords and ‘Waderas’ had been committing economic terrorism in the province for last 11 years.

On the occasion, the MQM-P leader said,” Save Karachi to save Pakistan.” He said that the city was contributing 70 per cent of federal tax revenue and 95 per cent of provincial revenue.

Siddiqui said that MQM’s local government had approved first mass transit project for a city but unfortunately it could not be completed due to non-cooperation of the provincial government.

Earlier on May 29, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) headed by Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad.

The delegation had demanded the Prime Minister to hold investigation into the corrupt and illegal practice of denying the residents of Karachi and Hyderabad their due rights in government jobs.

