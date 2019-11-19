Witnesses summoned to record statements in Ahad Cheema assets’ case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Lahore summoned witnesses to record their statements in assets beyond income case against former director-general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahad Cheema, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Three witnesses from the side of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeared in the hearing resumed by the accountability court in assets case against Ahad Cheema. However, it was delayed due to absence of Cheema’s lawyer in the hearing.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor told the court that the former LDA director-general held illegal assets in and outside the country by using names of his family members. The anti-corruption watchdog sought an extension in remand of Cheema, which was later approved by the court.

The court asked witnesses to appear in the next hearing after extending judicial remand of Ahad Cheema till November 28.

The hearing was adjourned.

Earlier on November 5, the judicial remand of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema had been extended till November 19 by an accountability court in a case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

Cheema was presented by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials before Lahore’s NAB court under strict security.

However, the proceedings were adjourned till November 19 due as the concerned judge was on holidays.

According to anti-graft watchdog, Cheema possesses assets worth Rs600 million and had failed to satisfy the bureau regarding his sources of income.

The properties owned by the ex-DG LDA allegedly include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands, flats, and houses. The properties were mostly registered in his mother, wife and other relatives’ names.

Cheema was arrested in February over charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract.

NAB had filed a reference against Mr Cheema and five others in June, over their alleged role in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

