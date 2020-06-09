Court extends judicial remand of Ahad Cheema till June 13

LAHORE: Accountability Court on Tuesday held a hearing on assets beyond means case against former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema.

A witness testified in the court on the matter while the court ordered more witnesses to be brought forth for more testimonies.

Accountability judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry presided over the proceedings of the case. Cheema’s judicial remand was also extended by the court till June 13.

According to anti-graft watchdog, Cheema possesses assets worth Rs 600 million and had failed to satisfy the accountability bureau regarding his sources of income.

The properties owned by the ex-DG LDA allegedly include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands, flats, and houses, according to the NAB. The properties were mostly registered in names of his mother, wife and other relatives.

Cheema was arrested in February over charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract.

NAB had filed a reference against Mr Cheema and five others in June, over their alleged role in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

