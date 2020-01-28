LAHORE: The Lahore High Court granted bail to former director general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema in LDA City case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A two-member bench of the high court headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi heard the case.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar argued before the bench that the petitioner had been behind the bars for the last 23 months and the NAB failed to file reference against him.

NAB prosecutor informed the court that the Supreme Court has decided the case and the LDA City has assured all affected people about allotment of plots.

The prosecutor also said that the NAB have no-objection if the court grants Ahad Cheema bail.

The court adjourned hearing of Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme, and assets beyond means cases until February 11.

The NAB had arrested Ahad Cheema on Feb 21, 2018 on charges of misusing his authority.

The NAB also alleged that Mr Cheema, being LDA director general accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income.

