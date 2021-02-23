Ahsan Iqbal appears before NAB court in Narowal Sports City project case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal has appeared before the accountability court today in the Narowal Sports City project case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

An accountability court in Islamabad conducted the hearing of Ahsan Iqbal’s petition for acquittal in the Narowal Sports City project case. However, the hearing was adjourned due to the ongoing lawyers’ strike entering its 18th consecutive day.

Read: Court indicts Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case

The lawyer representing the former interior minister did not appear in the hearing today. The hearing was adjourned till March 10.

The court had earlier sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case.

Ahsan had moved to the accountability court where he pleaded for his acquittal in the case for want of evidence.

Read: NAB reply sought on Ahsan Iqbal’s plea for acquittal

On Dec 22, the court had indicted Ahsan in the case. He pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges.

He has been named as accused in the Narowal Sports City reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is accused of inflicting losses worth billions of rupees on the national exchequer by launching the Sports City project in his constituency.

Comments

comments