NAB reply sought on Ahsan Iqbal’s plea for acquittal

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court directed on Wednesday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file its response to a plea of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal seeking his acquittal in the Narowal Sports City case.

The former federal minister turned up before the court as Judge Asghar Ali resumed hearing.

Also Read: Court indicts Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case

He moved the application, requesting the court to acquit him in the case for want of evidence.

Adjourning the hearing until Feb 23, the court directed the bureau to file its reply to the application.

Also Read: NAB files reference against Ahsan Iqbal

On Dec 22, the court had indicted Ahsan Iqbal in the case. He pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges.

He has been named as accused in the Narowal Sports City reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is accused of inflicting losses worth billions of rupees on the national exchequer by launching the Sports City project in his constituency.

