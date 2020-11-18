Narowal Sports Complex: NAB files reference against Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter has filed a reference against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) former minister Ahsan Iqbal over ‘misusing powers’ in Narowal Sports Complex, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The NAB Rawalpindi chapter filed a reference in an accountability court, nominating PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal, former director-general (DG) Akhtar Nawaz and Sarfraz Rasool, whereas, Asif Shaikh and Muhammad Ahmed were also named among accused.

The reference stated that Ahsan Iqbal had misused his authority and increased budget of the project from Rs34.75 million to Rs2,994 million. The former minister had illegally hijacked the provincial project which costs Rs3 billion instead of Rs730 million spent by spending funds of the federal government.

Read: Narowal Sports City case: NAB converts inquiry into probe against Ahsan Iqbal

Earlier on October 20, an Islamabad accountability court had adjourned the Narowal Sports City case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal till November 19.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer investigating the case had submitted a progress report, requesting the court to grant more time for filing a reference against the PML-N leader in the case.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

The NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

