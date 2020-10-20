NAB again given more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: An Islamabad accountability court on Tuesday put off the Narowal Sports City case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal till November 19.

The former federal minister turned up in court as Judge Muhammad Bashir resumed hearing.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer investigating the case submitted a progress report, requesting the court to grant more time for filing a reference against the PML-N leader in the case.

He stated the bureau’s executive board is yet to approve the reference. Granting his request, the accountability court adjourned the hearing until November 19.

Ahsan Iqbal was released from Adiala Jail after the Islamabad High Court approved his bail.

He is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

The NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

