ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file Narowal Sports Complex alleged corruption reference against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal within a month, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader appeared before the court for the hearing. Taking the rostrum, Iqbal alleged that he is being penalized for doing good deeds and added that the Sports Complex has been ruined in last 18 months.

He demanded to file reference against those who ruined the complex. After marking his attendance, the former minister left for NAB office to appear before it after being summoned in the same reference.

The court after directing NAB to file reference against Iqbal within 30 days, adjourned the hearing till March 26.

Read more: IHC grants bail to Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan Iqbal had been released from Adiala Jail, after the Islamabad High Court had approved his bail.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

Comments

comments