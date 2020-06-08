ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has converted the inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal into the investigation in Narowal Sports City Complex case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader appeared before the court for the hearing.

As the hearing went underway, the anti-graft watchdog presented the progress report into the Narowal sports city case before the court.

The NAB officials told the court that the investigation into the case against PML-N leader is being delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

At which, the court asked why anti-graft watchdog has yet not filed sports complex reference against the former interior minister.

NAB prosecutor explained that they will file reference after completing the investigation.

Read More: NAB directed to file Sports Complex reference against Ahsan Iqbal within month

The court after directing NAB to file reference against Iqbal within 30 days, adjourned the hearing till June 26.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan Iqbal had been released from Adiala Jail, after the Islamabad High Court had approved his bail.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

