NAB makes progress in corruption case against PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities have made progress in the corruption case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Ahsan Iqbal, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that NAB Rawalpindi chapter has received a complete record of Narowal Sports City project to investigate the alleged financial irregularity which took the estimated construction cost of Rs300 million to Rs3 billion.

Moreover, the anti-corruption watchdog has also decided to take responsibility of the probe being carried out by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the project.

Sources said that the interrogation process with officers of different institutions has also completed and further details were also sought from them.

Read: NAB expedites probe into corruption in Narowal Sports City

Iqbal is accused of starting the project worth Rs3 billion illegally. Pakistan Sports Board is also accused of illegally using its authority for the construction of this project.

Last year, NAB had announced that it would initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – just a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said it had received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion which was a violation of rules and had resulted in heavy losses to the national exchequer.

