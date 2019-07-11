NAB expedites probe into corruption in Narowal Sports City

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday visited Narowal Sports City to review the construction of different grounds while expediting investigation into alleged corruption in the project, ARY News reported.

The anti-corruption watchdog officials have inspected Narowal Sports City’s records and other construction work of hostel and playgrounds, sources said.

Moreover, the officials of the Pakistan Sports Board also briefed the NAB team regarding the records of the project.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister, Ahsan Iqbal had also appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter, in a probe related to National Sports City – Narowal on July 3.

Iqbal is accused of starting the project worth Rs3 billion illegally. Pakistan Sports Board is also accused of illegally using its authority for the construction of this project.

The anti-graft watchdog body is continuing probe into the matter and had summoned PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal to appear before it.

Last year, NAB had announced that it would initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – just a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said it had received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion which was a violation of rules and had resulted in heavy losses to the national exchequer.

