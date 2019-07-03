Ahsan Iqbal appears before NAB in Narowal Sports City case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister, Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter, in a probe related to Narowal Sports City.

Iqbal is accused of starting the project worth Rs3 billion illegally. Pakistan Sports Board is also accused of illegally using its authority for the construction of this project.

The anti-graft watchdog body is continuing probe into the matter and had summoned PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal to appear before it today.

Talking to newsmen before appearing before the accountability body, Ahsan Iqbal said he was asked to appear before the NAB team today for an investigation into Narowal Sports City.

He denied charges of any misappropriation and said the amount was spent by the PML-N government with honesty and dignity to facilitate the masses.

Last year, NAB had announced that it would initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – just a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

Read more: Murad Saeed rings alarm bell for Ahsan Iqbal

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said it had received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion which was a violation of rules and had resulted in heavy losses to the national exchequer.

Comments

comments