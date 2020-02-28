Ahsan Iqbal to appear before NAB in sports complex case today

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal will appear before the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) probe team today (Friday) in a case related to alleged corruption and irregularities in Narowal Sports City project.

Sources said that Ahsan Iqbal will appear before the anti-corruption watchdog’s Rawalpindi chapter’s office at 11 am and will surrender his passport to the authorities.

The PML-N stalwart will also respond to the bureau’s questions about Narowal Sports City (NSC) Project.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan Iqbal had been released from Adiala Jail, after the Islamabad High Court had approved his bail.

The two-member bench of IHC had heard the bail plea of PML-N leader in Narowal Sports City case. The bench had ordered former planning minister to submit Rs10 million surety bond for bail.

Last month, PML-N lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek his bail in Narowal Sports City corruption case.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

