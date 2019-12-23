Ahsan Iqbal summoned by NAB in sports city case today

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in connection with a probe into the multi-billion Narowal Sports City Project case today.

The corruption watchdog has summoned him for the second time in two months.

It has asked the PML-N leader to turn up before the NAB Rawalpindi office at 11:00 am today.

Ahsan Iqbal has been accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

He had already filed a reply to a questionnaire given to him by the bureau previously.

Sources said the NAB Rawalpindi chapter have already received a complete record of the Narowal Sports City project to investigate alleged financial irregularities, which multiplied the estimated construction cost of Rs300 million to Rs3 billion.

Last year, NAB had announce to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said it had received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion, which is a violation of rules and had resulted in heavy losses to the national exchequer.

