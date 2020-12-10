KARACHI: Advisor to CM Sindh, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Shirazi on Thursday passed away after suffering from coronavirus.

Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Shirazi was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, where he breathed his last. The deceased was head of Thatta’s Shirazi group.

Syed Aijaz Shirazi was the father of a member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ayaz Shah and a member of provincial assembly (MPA) Riyaz Shah.

Earlier on October 15, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Political Affairs Rashid Rabbani died of coronavirus.

The family of the PPP leader had confirmed that Rashid Rabbani had died of coronavirus. He was on a ventilator for the past few days after suffering from severe symptoms of the virus.

