PPP leader Rashid Rabbani dies of coronavirus, confirms family

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Political Affairs Rashid Rabbani breathed his last on Thursday after suffering from COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

The family of the PPP leader confirmed that Rashid Rabbani had died of coronavirus. He was on a ventilator for the past few days after suffering from severe symptoms of the virus.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the sad demise of his provincial cabinet member and said that he was among the close aides of the PPP leader Benazir Bhutto.

“His services for the democracy will be remembered forever,” the chief minister said while paying a tribute to Rashid Rabbani. He also condoled with the family of the PPP leader over his demise.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed their grief over the death of Rashid Rabbani.

It is pertinent to mention here that another member of the Sindh cabinet, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on June 02, died of coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

According to relatives of the deceased minister, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch remained admitted at a private hospital for the past few days before he lost his battle against coronavirus today.

He was elected members of the Sindh Assembly on PPPP ticket from Karachi constituency, PS-88 Malir. Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 14.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and other lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly have also contracted COVID-19 but successfully recovered from it.

Comments

comments