Court frames charges against Aijaz Jakhrani, others in assets case

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur indicted Pakistan People’s Party leader Aijaz Jakhrani and 12 others accused in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported on Monday.

AC Judge Fareed Anwar Qazi framed charges against the accused. The accused namely Aijaz Jakhrani, Agha Zarar, Allah Dito, Fareed Mugheri and other government officials have been indicted in the corruption case of Rs360 million.

The accused pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges. The court later adjourned the hearing of the case until April 13.

The anti-graft watchdog had accused Aijaz Jakhrani and four others of their alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs740 million in a reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million corruption in the second reference.

