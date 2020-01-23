Aijaz Mazhar assumes charge as acting CEO PIA

KARACHI: Aijaz Mazhar on Thursday assumed his charge as an acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported.

Assuming the charge of his office, Mr. Mazhar got complete briefing from the board directors and officials regarding the current working of the PIA.

The acting PIA CEO directed the officials for the smooth running of the airline’s matters.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict to upheld decision of the Sindh High Court barring Arshad Malik from discharging his duties as CEO PIA, a key meeting of the Board of Directors of the PIA was held in Karachi, Wednesday.

The meeting had decided to appoint a three-member body to run the affairs of the airline. The body would include the governing board members- Naveed Malik, Tariq Kirmani and Atif Bajwa.

The board had appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline Aijaz Mazhar for a supervisory role aimed at running the day-to-day affairs of the PIA.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) upheld the Sindh High Court’s verdict barring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik from performing his duties as the airline’s chief executive officer.

The petition was heard by a three-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The court rejecting the plea of PIA’s counsel against the verdict of SHC sought case details from the province’s top court.

