Aiman Khan shares first picture with new born daughter

Actress Aiman Khan recently gave birth to her new born daughter Amal Muneeb and the little one has made her Instagram debut already.

Taking to the social media platform, Aiman shared the first picture with her daughter. Fans have been waiting to see the little munchkin, however, this picture doesn’t reveal Amal’s face.

The new mom can be seen holding her first born who is wrapped in a pink blanket.

Many celebrities commented on the adorable photo. Yasir Hussain wrote “Mashallah Meeru” while model Saheefa Jabbar left hearts on the photo.

Earlier, pictures of a baby girl surfaced on social media which fans assumed to be of Aiman and Muneeb Butt’s daughter. Aunt Minal Khan, however, clarified it was not the case and the family will share photos of Amal whenever they feel comfortable.

Muneeb has said that the birth of his daughter has changed his life. She was born on August 30.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in Karachi.

