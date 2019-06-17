Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa today (Monday) agreed to providing an Army air ambulance to ill man from Sadiqabad, ARY News reported.

Noor Hassan, a resident of Sadiqabad who is suffering from obesity asked the COAS for air assistance to carry him out of his house.

Hassan weighs 320 kgs and had made an appeal for help to the Army Chief via social media.

A helicopter will carry Hassan from Sadiqabad to Lahore where he will be operated upon to relieve him of his excessive weight in a private hospital.

The biggest ambulance available was unable to carry the overweight patient to Lahore for his operation.

Hassan’s movement had been restricted due to his mass and it was close to impossible to move him by land.

