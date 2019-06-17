ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and B.I.S.P chairperson Sania Nishtar goes undercover to overlook operations at various Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) points, ARY News reported on Monday.

Miss Nishtar reportedly covered herself in a veil and paid a surprise visit at a BISP center to the amazement of the staff.

Nishtar stood in queue with the women who were there to receive the encashment allocated by the government under the program to BISP card holders.

Chairperson BISP directed the staffers at the centers to not make women stand in long queues to avail the facility.

Nishtar sat with the awaiting applicants on the ground and heard their complaints and assured swift response and resolution to their troubles.

According to further details, Nishtar was observed to be fully involved in helping out the BISP applicants and also guided them about the process to avail the monetary help.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Welfare did the math’s for women gathered around her and broke down the monetary allocation they were going to receive on a monthly basis due to the BISP scheme.

Nishtar also issued directions to better equip BISP centers to better facilitate the public.

She revealed that the government aimed to help 80 thousand families residing in impoverished areas under the BISP umbrella.

